The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Jacqueline F. Woods Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 392,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,844. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $76.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

