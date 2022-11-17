Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,002 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.42% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $894,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.8% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.94. 24,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

