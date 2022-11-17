ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $58,231.21 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

