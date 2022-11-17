THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 66.58 ($0.78). 3,195,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,175,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.46 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.60).

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £942.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.