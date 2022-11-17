THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $114.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

