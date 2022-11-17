Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THRN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

THRN opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

