TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.