TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20.
Insider Activity
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.