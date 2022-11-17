TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

