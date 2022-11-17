Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 1,994 put options.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

