Traders Purchase High Volume of Bausch Health Companies Call Options (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 38,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average daily volume of 21,997 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

