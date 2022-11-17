Traders Purchase High Volume of Bausch Health Companies Call Options (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 38,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average daily volume of 21,997 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
