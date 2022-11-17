Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,605 shares.The stock last traded at $80.76 and had previously closed at $82.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Transcat Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.60 million, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

