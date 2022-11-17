TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $756,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,307 shares of company stock worth $5,318,273. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $651,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.55.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.