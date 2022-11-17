Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $9.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 176,357 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
