Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $9.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 176,357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $476,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

