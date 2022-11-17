Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 100,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tredegar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tredegar by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

