Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,500 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

