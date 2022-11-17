Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Down 5.3%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80. 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,745,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Trex by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Trex by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 420,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Trex by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

