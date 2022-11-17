Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 198,203 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,203 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.22% of Macy’s worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 1,148,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,482. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

