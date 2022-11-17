Trexquant Investment LP Buys 80,137 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

