Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of THOR Industries worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 132.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

THOR Industries Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 22,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $114.57.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.