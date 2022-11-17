Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 376,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.7 %

NLOK traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

