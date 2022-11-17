Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,131 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 186,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,054. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.