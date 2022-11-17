Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 20.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $988,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 176.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $209.07. 28,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,523. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

