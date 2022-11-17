Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.59. 84,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

