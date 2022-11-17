Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 482,894 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $154.00. 53,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,165. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

