Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.68), with a volume of 68494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Trifast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.72. The firm has a market cap of £80.30 million and a P/E ratio of 841.43.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Further Reading

