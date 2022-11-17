Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 16,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $226.52. The company had a trading volume of 302,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,655. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,479,000 after buying an additional 191,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

