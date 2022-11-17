Truist Financial Boosts PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $58.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.