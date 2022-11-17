Truist Financial Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $205.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

