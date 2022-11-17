UBS Group AG Acquires 340,638 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $295,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

