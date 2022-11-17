UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $330,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
