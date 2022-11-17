UBS Group Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $247.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $247.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

Cummins stock opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.56.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

