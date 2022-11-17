UFO Gaming Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $920,335.26 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

