Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.32. 90,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

