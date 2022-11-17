Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $28.40.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.