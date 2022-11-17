UNIUM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,204.03 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $53.21 or 0.00318747 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $154.74 million and $1,204.03 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 63.63582518 USD and is down -18.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,115.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

