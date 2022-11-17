Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

