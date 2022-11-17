Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.90

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $19.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 465 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $788.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

