UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CTO Sells $101,297.84 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CTO De Loo Kaj Van sold 13,652 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $101,297.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,050.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UserTesting Price Performance

Shares of USER stock remained flat at $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 736,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USER shares. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

