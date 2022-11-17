Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Pamela J. Stewart Buys 720 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart acquired 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 729,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,719. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

