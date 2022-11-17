Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) EVP Sells $236,530.00 in Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 2,890,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,538. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.