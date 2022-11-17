Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.59. 5,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,711. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

