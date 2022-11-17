Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 5.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VGT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
