Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 10.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

