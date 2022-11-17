Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.58. 9,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $237.65.

