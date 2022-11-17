Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.81. 186,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

