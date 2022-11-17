Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

