Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Venator Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Venator Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Venator Materials to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.

Venator Materials Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNTR stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period.

About Venator Materials

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.