Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vesuvius Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 372.40 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.47. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.60 ($5.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 746.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

