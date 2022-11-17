VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.83. 30,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 36,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

