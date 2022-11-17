VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 116,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 206,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.