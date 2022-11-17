VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 116,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 206,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.

